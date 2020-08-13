Victim's family, friends heartbroken following double shooting in Kenosha

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:56s - Published 6 days ago

The family and friends of a victim shot Wednesday night spoke out on Thursday sharing their heartbreak.

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD ANDANOTHER IS INJURED AFTER TWOSEPARATE SHOOTINGS IN KENOSHA.OUR LAUREN LINDER SPOKE TOFAMILY AND FRIENDS OF ONE OFTHE VICTIMS... WHO SHAREDTHEIR HEARTBREAK:ONE OF THE TWO PEOPLE MENKILLED IN KENOSHA OVER THEPAST 24 HOURS IS IDENTIFIED BYFAMILY AS Dajun Williams.RELATIVES DESCRIBED HIM AShappy and loving.

Now they'rewaiting to learn more detailson the shooting from Kenoshapolice." All I want is justicefor my son, that's all I want.00:06:00 JUSTICE - THAT'SWHAT FAMILY AND FRIENDS OFDAJUN WILLIAMS ARE LOOKINGFOR..

HIS MOM SPEAKING WITHTMJ4 NEWS BRIEFLY AT THE SCENEJUST SOUTH OF DOWNTOWNKENOSHA..

AS SHE TRIES TOLEARN WHAT HAPPENED..

Squad:"Two gunshot victims out here.Additional squads are needed.Send county and state KENOSHAPOLICE SAY THEY WERE CALLED TORESPOND TO A REPORT OF SHOTSFIRED JUST BEFORE 10:30WEDNESDAY NIGHT..

THEY FOUND 2PEOPLE WHO WERE SHOT -24-YEAR-OLD DAJUN DIED AT THESCENE..

A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY WASTRANSPORTED TO THEHOSPITALFOR A GUNSHOT INJURY THAT'SNON-LIFE-THREATENING..

Iain't never ever think thiswas going to happen to him13:24:17 TYHIEM AHEARN ((CANHARDLY PROCESS THE NEWS..DAJUN WAS LIKE A BROTHER TOHIM..

HIS CLOSEST GOING BACKTO MIDDLE SCHOOL..

I'm lostright now like I literally gotan empty spot in my heartright now.

13:26:23( HISAUNT..

SHEILITA ((MCDONALD..SAYS DAJUN ALWAYS HAD A SMILEON HIS FACEhe always madeeverybody laugh, he was verygoofy.

SHE SAYS DAJUN WASLIKE A SON OF HER OWN..there's a lot of emotion, youknow mentally physically, youtry to be strong.

12:15:51DAJUN HAD A CHILD OF HIS OWN -A YOUNG BOY..

He loved hisson more than he lovedhimself.

NOW TYHIEM WILL MAKESURE TO TELL DAJUAN'S KIDS ALLABOUT THEIR DAD..

I'll misshim a lot.

"Police are stilllooking for those responsible.If you have any informationhappened can them or make ananonymous tip to crimestoppers.In Kenosha, Lauren Linder,TMJ4 News."