Mississippi DNC delegates share virtual experience

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:15s - Published 4 minutes ago

WEEK ON THE CANDIDATES THEYPLEDGED TO SUPPORT BUT MANY SAYTHEY HATETHAT THEY CAN'T PARTICIPATE INPERSON..MISSISSIPPI DEMOCRATIC DELEGATESARE HAVING TO ATTEND THECONVENTION VIRTUALLY THIS YEARBECAUSE OF COVID-19..

ONEDELEGATE WE SPOKE WITH SAYS THISIS FIRST TIME PARTICIPATING INTHECONVENTION AS A DELEGATE..

SHESAYS SHE IS DISAPPOINTED BUTALSOEXCITED TO HEAR WHAT HECANDIDATES HAVE TOSAY.

I THINK MORE THAN ANYTHING IWOULDLIKE TO HEAR HIM TELL AMERICATHATEVERYTHING THAT HAS BEENUNDONE..

....PUT THAT BACKTOGETHER SO TO SPEAK...MISSISSIPPI DELEGATES CASTED TWOVOTES FORBERNIE SANDERS AND 38 VOTES FORJOE BIDEN ASTHE DEMOCRITIC NOMINEE..

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTIONAIRS TONIGHT AT 9 PM CENTRALRIGHT HERE ON16 WAPT NEWS..BACK TO YOU.

DAVI