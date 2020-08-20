Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits & Charlotte Kirk is at the center of Ron Meyer's exit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mary RT @n_tassler: CBS Lands Sarah Cooper Comedy ‘How To Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings’ With Penalty – Deadline. So excited to… 14 seconds ago Madhumita Jana RT @THR: Sarah Cooper's (@sarahcpr) 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' to Become CBS Comedy https://t.co/4JfzwEn5cX http… 3 minutes ago