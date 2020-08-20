Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar

Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar

Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits & Charlotte Kirk is at the center of Ron Meyer's exit.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nellygiannini

Mary RT @n_tassler: CBS Lands Sarah Cooper Comedy ‘How To Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings’ With Penalty – Deadline. So excited to… 14 seconds ago

madhumita999

Madhumita Jana RT @THR: Sarah Cooper's (@sarahcpr) 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' to Become CBS Comedy https://t.co/4JfzwEn5cX http… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News

Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan shares the unofficial feedback he gets from the royal family and why characters based on Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance in the Emmy-nominated..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published