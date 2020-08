Related videos from verified sources Victims Want Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Sent To Toughest Prison



Victims of California serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo want him locked away in a distant maximum security prison with other inmates since he isn't going to spend the rest of his life on death.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago Victims Get The Final Word In Golden State Killer Case



Joseph DeAngelo is facing his many victims in court for the next few days as they read victimโ€™s impact statements. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 05:21 Published 2 days ago Golden State Killer pleads guilty to dozens of rapes, murders



A former police officer who terrorized California as a serial burglar, rapist, and killer pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of first-degree murder. Credit: KTXL Duration: 02:43 Published on June 30, 2020