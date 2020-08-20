Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lyft, Uber continue service in California

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Lyft, Uber continue service in California
Lyft, Uber continue service in California

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lyft is shutting down its California operations

Lyft is shutting down its California operations Starting 11:59 PM PT on August 20, Lyft is shutting down its California rideshare operations. The...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •engadgetThe VergeInvezzAppleInsider


Daily Crunch: Lyft and Uber win legal victory

Uber and Lyft may not be pausing operations in California after all, Google releases new emergency...
TechCrunch - Published

Uber and Lyft get a temporary reprieve from California shut-down order

Uber and Lyft can continue to operate in California thanks to a last-minute ruling that grants the...
engadget - Published Also reported by •The VergeAppleInsider



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lyft Drops 8% Over Talks Of Suspension Of Service In California [Video]

Lyft Drops 8% Over Talks Of Suspension Of Service In California

Lyft stock sunk as much as 9% on Thursday. The drop comes after the company said it will suspend service in California starting at midnight. Business Insider reports that California court ordered..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Lyft Says It Will Suspend Operations In California By End Of Thursday [Video]

Lyft Says It Will Suspend Operations In California By End Of Thursday

Lyft has announced that they will be suspending operations in California by the end of Thursday. The impending suspension comes after a judge ordered rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber to treat..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28Published
Uber, Lyft could shut down in California over AB-5 [Video]

Uber, Lyft could shut down in California over AB-5

Uber, Lyft could shut down in California over AB-5

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:43Published