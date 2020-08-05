Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christie Mountain fire in British Columbia, Canada now estimated to be 2,000 hectares

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Christie Mountain fire in British Columbia, Canada now estimated to be 2,000 hectares

Christie Mountain fire in British Columbia, Canada now estimated to be 2,000 hectares

The Christie Mountain fire that started Tuesday in British Columbia, Canada is now estimated to have burned through 2,000 hectares of land.

“Today, crews are looking to find safe access to the north end of the fire if visibility improves,” the Wildfire Service said.

“They made great progress yesterday and continued work on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection and in some cases using small scale hand ignitions to remove pockets of unburnt fuel.

“The fire was fairly quiet overnight and mostly burning rank 1 as smoldering ground fire.

Overnight crews made good progress protecting values in the area.” The filmer, who videoed the blaze across Skaha Lake, said: "We are in an area that is often plagued by fires during the summer months but we have not had a fire close to the town of Penticton for 20 some years.

We are very much on the edge right now.

We are such a small little town that this could easily overtake our town if the winds pick up."


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iMughalMunaf

Munaf Mughal The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Christie Mountain fire is now classified as 'held.' https://t.co/5ZOdCGVmXa 4 days ago

BellzWebster

Bellz Webster RT @CBCNews: The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Christie Mountain fire is now classified as 'held.' https://t.co/qMZpGp1iOM 5 days ago

CBCNews

CBC News The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Christie Mountain fire is now classified as 'held.' https://t.co/qMZpGp1iOM 5 days ago

Satans1Desire

♥️LTB🔥Lucifer 😈Dark Flame RT @cbcnewsbc: The Christie Mountain fire, which is about 20 square kilometres in size, has seen "minimal" growth over the weekend, fire of… 1 week ago

BCWildfireWkly

BC Wildfire Weekly - Now Covering #COVID19 RT @cbcnewsbc: David Perry, who was a Penticton councillor when the Garnet fire broke out in 1994, says the response 26 years ago helped in… 1 week ago

MichaelS794

Michael Scott Fire officials are reporting minimal growth of the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton, as more than 3,700 pr… https://t.co/SOHg49i8Ma 1 week ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia The Christie Mountain fire, which is about 20 square kilometres in size, has seen "minimal" growth over the weekend… https://t.co/T2i1w0mucq 1 week ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia David Perry, who was a Penticton councillor when the Garnet fire broke out in 1994, says the response 26 years ago… https://t.co/VcGquw0yPn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Baby deer triplets enjoy breakfast with their mama [Video]

Baby deer triplets enjoy breakfast with their mama

Princeton, British Columbia is a small town some 2-1/2 hours east of Vancouver, British Columbia along Highway 3, also known as the Hope-Princeton Highway. Princeton is a town in the Similkameen..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:20Published