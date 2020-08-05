Christie Mountain fire in British Columbia, Canada now estimated to be 2,000 hectares

The Christie Mountain fire that started Tuesday in British Columbia, Canada is now estimated to have burned through 2,000 hectares of land.

“Today, crews are looking to find safe access to the north end of the fire if visibility improves,” the Wildfire Service said.

“They made great progress yesterday and continued work on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection and in some cases using small scale hand ignitions to remove pockets of unburnt fuel.

“The fire was fairly quiet overnight and mostly burning rank 1 as smoldering ground fire.

Overnight crews made good progress protecting values in the area.” The filmer, who videoed the blaze across Skaha Lake, said: "We are in an area that is often plagued by fires during the summer months but we have not had a fire close to the town of Penticton for 20 some years.

We are very much on the edge right now.

We are such a small little town that this could easily overtake our town if the winds pick up."