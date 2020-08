Second lady Visits Omaha Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:40s - Published 6 days ago Second lady Visits Omaha Second lady Karen Pence toured Boys Town and University of Nebraska Medical Center to learn more about their efforts to combat mental health and prevent suicide. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TOWN AND UNIVERSITYOF NEBRASKA MEDICINETO LEARN MORE ABOUTTHEIR EFFORTS TOCOMBAT MENTAL HEALTHISSUES AND PREVENTSUICIDE.CONGRESSMAN DONBACON AND ANGIEBACON JOINED MRS.PENCE ON HER VISIT.REPORTER KENTLUETZEN JOINS US LIVEWITH MORE.THANKS JENNY, MRS.PENCE VISITS OMAHAJUST A WEEK OUT FROMTHE REPUBLICANNATIONAL CONVENTIONWHERE PRESIDENTTRUMP AND HERHUSBAND VICEPRESIDENT PENCE WILLKICK OFF ANOTHER RUNAT OFFICE.THE DEMOCRATICCONVENTION WRAPS UPTHIS WEEK WHERE THEOTHER SIDE OF THEAISLE SAID THE TRUMP-PENCE ADMINISTRATIONWAS IN OVER THEIRHEADS AND WAS UNFITTO RUN THIS COUNTRY.THE SECOND LADYSTARTED HER TOUR ATBOYS TOWN TO HEARMORE ABOUT THEORGANIZATION'S WORKTO PROVIDE CARE TOAT-RISK-YOUTH.SHE THEN MOVED HERETO UNMC, WHERE SHEHEARD MORE ABOUTVETERAN SUICIDEPREVENTIONPROGRAMS.AT A ROUND TABLEDISCUSSION, MRS.PENCE HAD THIS TO SAYABOUT MENTAL HEALTHDURING GLOBALPANDEMIC.IF THERE IS A SILVERLINING TO COVID,MAYBE IT'S ANOPPORTUNITY FORUS TO TALK ABOUTMENTAL AND STARTTALKING ABOUTSUICIDE AND IF YOUHAVE SUICIDALTHOUGHT REACHOUT TO SOMEBODYMRS.PENCE AN ART TEACHERTWO DAYS A WEEK SAYSSHE IS THANKFUL FORART THERAPISTS,ALLOWING PEOPLE TOEXPRESS THEIREMOTIONS THROUGHART.WE WERE ABLE TO FIT INA FEW QUESTIONS WITHTHE FIRST LADY ANDWE'LL HAVE MORE ONTHAT COMING UPTONIGHT AT TEN.REPORTING LIVE INOMAHA, KL.3NN.THE SO CALLED "GRANDCOMPROMISE" IS NOW





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 2nd Lady Karen Pence Visits Pittsburgh



Second Lady Karen Pence made a stop in Pittsburgh alongside Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:53 Published on July 29, 2020