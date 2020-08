Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 minutes ago

Anthony Santander's hot start to season, 9 hr (T-3 in MLB), 14-game hit streak

OF THE PLAYOFF RACE.

A LOT OFIT HAS TO TO WITH THE RED-HOTANTHONY SANTANDER.

THEOUTFIELDER IS THIRD IN ALL OFBASEBALL IN HOME RUNS... ANDHE'S RIDING A 14-GAME HITSTREAK.

WMAR 2 NEWS SPORTSREPORTER SHAWN STEPNER GOT ACHANCE TO SPEAK WITH SANTANDERAND HIS TRASNLATOR... ON WHATHE FEELS HAS LED TO THE CHANGEFOR THE BETTER.

"I reallyhaven't changed a lot, I thinkthe biggest difference is I'mmore concentrated on thestrike zone, trying to swingat good pitches, qualitypitches, and not swinging atbad pitches, pitches that areout of the zone so I thinkthat's the key.

SANTANDER WILLLOOK TO CONTINUE HIS HOME RUNHITTING WAYS TONIGHT WHEN THORIOLES HOST THE RED SOX.

