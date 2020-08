Renter's rights: Renters insurance

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:16s - Published 3 days ago

A TULSA MAN... IS FED UPWITH HIS INSURANCECOMPANY... AFTER HE SAYS HIS12-THOUSAND DOLLAR BURGLARLYCLAIM... ENDED UP BEINGHANDLED BY AN OUT-OF-STATEPROVIDER... THAT HE HADNEVER HEARD OF.

THIS ISN'T UNCOMMON...BUT IF IT HAPPENS TO YOU..AND YOUR CLAIM IS DENIED...THERE ARE SOME THINGS YOUCAN DO TO SALVAGE YOURLOSSES.TWO WORKS FOR YOU CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR... CORI DUKEEXPLAINS."I was basically desperateand I called you guyspossibly seeking some help."IT'S BEEN A WHIRLWIND COUPLEOF MONTHS FOR ANTHONY GOBLE.HIS RENTAL PROPERTY...BURGLARIZED IN EARLY JULY...WHERE HE SAYS CROOKS MADEOFF WITH NEARLY 12-THOUSANDDOLLARS IN IRREPLACABLEITEMS."Some of it were presents,some of these expensiveleather jackets were givento me by the owners of thosecompanies..

I used to have anightclub in aspen, I gotvery friendly with a lot ofcelebrities." FRUSTRATED...GOBLE FILED A POLICEREPORT... AND CONTACTED HISAGENT IN TULSA THAT SOLD HIMA GEICO RENTER'S INSURANCEPOLICY.

THE PREMIUM... $25DOLLARS A MONTH."they said no, we don'thandle any claims." TOGOBLE'S SHOCK... HE SAYS THELOCAL GEICO TOLD HIM THEOFFICE ISN'T LICENSED TO DOSO.... AND THAT HE'DHAVE TO DEAL WITH THECOMPANY CALLED "ASSURANT"...OUT OF FLORIDA TO PROCESSTHE CLAIM."I said how can you possiblydo that to me, I called youguys locally because Iwanted to deal with a localagent if anything everhappened." GOBLE SAYSASSURANT TOLD HIM IN ORDERTO PROCESS HIS CLAIM....AGENTS WOULD NEED TO SEETHE RECEIPTS AND PICTURESFOR EVERY ITEM.UNFORTUNATELY... GOBLE ONLYHAD A FEW... AND TWO WEEKSLATER..

HE RECEIVED A LETTERTHAT HIS CLAIM WAS DENIED."they're in Flordia, I'mhere, what can I do whenthey say they're denying myclaim?" TWO WORKS FOR YOUPROBLEM SOLVERS REACHED OUTTO THEOKLAHOMA INSURANCEDEPARTMENT... WHO SAYSREQUESTING RECEIPTS ORPICTURES... IS A COMMONREQUEST FROM AN INSURANCEPROVIDER TO APPROVE A CLAIM."the homeowner needs to showthat they actually hadownership in the items thatwere taken." MIKE RHOADSWITH THE O-I-D STRESSES THATRENTERS OR HOMEOWNERS TAKEINVENTORY OF THEIRBELONGINGS AND SECURE THEIRRECORDS.

HE SAYSRECEIPTS ARE NOT REQUIRED BYSTATUTE TO GET A CLAIMAPPROVED BY AN INSURANCECOMPANY... ... AND IF YOU'RELIKE GOBLE... YOU CAN APPEALYOUR DENIED CLAIM."the best way to do that isthrough the deparment ofinsurance through ourconsumer asssitance divisionand let us assist theindividual with that appeal"AND WHEN IT COMES TO ANINSURANCE COMPANY PASSINGOFF THE HANDLING OF CLAIMSTHROUGH OTHER PROVIDERS...THE O-I-D SAYS...."it is disappointing fromour standpoint as aregulator that the agentwould not provide someadditional assistance inthis manner."THE PROBLEM SOLVERS PUTGOBLE IN TOUCH WITH THEOKLAHOMA INSURANCEDEPARTMENT... WHICH IS NOWINVESTIGATING.

ASSURANT WILLHAVE 20 DAYS TO EXPLAIN WHYIT DENIED THE CLAIM...AND THE O-I-D WILL DETERMINEIF THE DENIAL WAS LEGIT...OR IF THE COMPANY NEEDS TOPAY UP.

