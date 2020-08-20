Rochester Conservation Corps looking for partners

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 minute ago

The program looks to get people unemployed or financially strapped from the pandemic back on their feet.

"*10 mph you might be one of the many who are unemployed or financially strapped due to the pandemic.

The city of rochester might be able to help.

It's seeking partners for the rochester conservation corps ?

"* a program for people who need work.

"* it's a perfect day to enjoy the park trails or catch up with friends under the sun.

To help maintain the parks... the city of rochester wants to help those impacted by the pandemic.

The rochester conservation corps will recruit people to focus on park clean up.... tree planting and invasive species management.

The parks and rec department is seeking community partners to find staff for the program.

Federal coronavirus aid... relief and economic security ?

"* or cares act funding will "the original idea does come from that depression?

"* era, i think it was called the conservation corps, it built dams, the tennesssee authority, it put people to work and helped the economy recover and that's what we were looking for."

If your organization is interested in applying...