Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy

Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy

A Castle Rock man was one of four people, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, whose indictments were unsealed Thursday on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in regard to their fundraising effort to privately build a southern border wall.

Castle Rock Man Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case [Video]

Castle Rock Man Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case

A Castle Rock man is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, accused of his role in a major plot to defraud donors to a "Build The Wall" online fundraising campaign. Timothy Shea was arrested by Postal..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:50Published
Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors [Video]

Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors

President Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon and three others were arrested on charges that they defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors pledging money for a private border wall...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published