El Tour de Tucson postponed to April 2021

Another major Tucson event is being pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

POSTPONED UNTIL NEXT YEAR.

THECYCLING COMPETITION -- ISTRADITIONALLY PLANNED INNOVEMBER.

IT BRINGS THOUSANDSOF DOLLARS INTO THE TUCSONECONOMY EVERY YEAR.

ORGANIZERSSAY -- THEY'RE PUSHING THERIDE BACK TO NEXT APRIL -- OUTOF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION.THAT MEANS -- THAT IFEVERYTHING GOES AS PLANNED --THERE WILL BE TWO TOURS NEXTYEAR -- ONE IN APRIL -- AND INNOVEMBER.

"PEOPLE ARE PRETTYEXCITED ABOUT THAT THAT'S BEENTHE THEME SO FAR THE DAY LIKEWOW, WE GET TO RIDE TWO TOURS,OBVIOUSLY, 2020 HAS BEEN KINDOF A BUST FOR EVERYTHING ONEVERY TYPE OF EVENT CALENDAREVERY BIKE CALENDAR.

SO TO BEABLE TO COME BACK AND GIVETHEM A LITTLE EXTRA SPECIAL IN2021 WILL BE REALLY NICE."ORGANIZERS ARE ALSO PLANNINGVIRTUAL OPTIONS -- FOR THEBIKE RACE AROUND ITS USUALTIME -- THIS NOVEMBER.