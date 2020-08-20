Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jay-Z And Pharrell Join Forces For New Song 'Entrepreneur'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Jay-Z And Pharrell Join Forces For New Song 'Entrepreneur'

Jay-Z And Pharrell Join Forces For New Song 'Entrepreneur'

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z are drawing attention to the plight Black Americans face.

"The New American Revolution," is described as "a special project ... that examines America's oppressive past -- " Their new song "Entrepreneur" is scheduled to be released on Friday in conjunction with Williams' new Time cover.

Williams told reporters the song is about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in America.

Williams said; "Especially as someone of color, there's a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages." CNN reports that the song is produced by Williams and Chad Hugo.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

JAY-Z and Pharrell Team Up For Empowering Black Excellence-Inspired “Entrepreneur” Song

JAY-Z and Pharrell Team Up For Empowering Black Excellence-Inspired “Entrepreneur” Song Music mogul JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams are getting ready to shock the world. The hip-hop pair have...
SOHH - Published

Jay-Z and Pharrell's new song 'Entrepreneur' is about racial inequality in US

Jay Z and Pharrell Williams will release a new song on Friday and it's about the racial inequalities...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

thefeaturepres

Feature Presentation @Pharrell AND #JayZ JOIN FORCES FOR POWERFUL NEW SONG ‘#ENTREPRENEUR’ read about it here -> https://t.co/usFYjVvxH5… https://t.co/dblM652UUL 47 minutes ago