Jay-Z And Pharrell Join Forces For New Song 'Entrepreneur'

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z are drawing attention to the plight Black Americans face.

"The New American Revolution," is described as "a special project ... that examines America's oppressive past -- " Their new song "Entrepreneur" is scheduled to be released on Friday in conjunction with Williams' new Time cover.

Williams told reporters the song is about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in America.

Williams said; "Especially as someone of color, there's a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages." CNN reports that the song is produced by Williams and Chad Hugo.