Restrictions due to coronavirus could expose us to heat stroke

Cassie Carlisle Be #heatstroke aware, know the signs and symptoms. @10news https://t.co/faYgEDNKrM 1 hour ago

10News RT @ReporterCassie : Be #heatstroke aware, know the signs and symptoms. @10news https://t.co/faYgEDNKrM 46 minutes ago