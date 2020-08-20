Todd Nance Of Widespread Panic Has Died

Todd Nance, one of the founding members of the jam band Widespread Panic has died.

According to CNN, his family reported he died early Wednesday as a result of chronic illness.

His family said; "He wrote great songs, and was a giving and forgiving collaborator." Nance was the band's drummer for three decades, during which time they sold more than three million albums. The band frequently performed at sold-out shows across the country and headlined major music festivals.