Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family-owned and secretly awesome businesses from across America

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 22:25s - Published
Family-owned and secretly awesome businesses from across America

Family-owned and secretly awesome businesses from across America

From the oldest candy store in New Jersey to an ooey-gooey ice cream recipe brought over by a family from the Middle East, America is built on family-owned businesses, traditions, and hard work.

These businesses have stood the test of time by doing things the old-fashioned way but aren’t afraid to do it with their own, unique twist!

Secretly Awesome host Roxy Te introduces us to businesses from across America you just need to visit for yourself!

Watch full episodes of Secretly Awesome online at ABC.

Stream Family-owned and secretly awesome businesses from across America instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Blackout day [Video]

Blackout day

Today people are encouraged to only buy from black-owned businesses through an economic protest called Blackout Day. The movement started in 2015 as a way to highlight the racial wealth gap.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
This woman challenged her family to only buy Black for a year [Video]

This woman challenged her family to only buy Black for a year

Maggie Anderson, author of ‘Our Black Year’ challenged herself and her family to only shop at Black-owned businesses for an entire year. They saved every receipt and documented every step of their..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:35Published
Brother and sister start first-ever Black-owned subscription box [Video]

Brother and sister start first-ever Black-owned subscription box

Seth Ellis and his sister, Dr. Simone Ellis, had a simple idea that is now changing lives around the country. The Houston, Texas siblings realized many people were not aware of the many incredible..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:05Published