Some Mass. residents to receive money from $7 million settlement with energy company Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Some Mass. residents to receive money from $7 million settlement with energy company Attorney General Maura Healey says Starion Energy lured more than 100,000 Massachusetts residents into expensive contracts for electricity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HELPING KIDS MOVE IN.ALL-CLEAR WAS GIVEN.ED: MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO BEGIVEN TO PEOPLE WHO WEREDESEAVED BY ELECTRIC BILLS.TODAY.KAREN: MORE THAN $7 MILLION OFTHAT SETTLEMENT WILL BE GOING TOMASSACHUSETTS CUSTOMERS WHO THEATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS WEREFALSELY PROMISED LOWERELECTRICITY BILLS BY STAR ANDWERE ULTIMATELY CHARGED MILLIONSMORE THAN THEY WOULD HAVE PAIDIF THEY'D RECEIVED BASIC SERVICEFROM THEIR UTILITY COMPANY.ATTORNEY GENERAL MARA HEALEYSAID THE COMPANY LURED MORE THAN100,000 RESIDENT INTO EXPENSIVECONTRACTS FOR ELECTRICITYINCLUDING UNSOLICITEDTELEMARKETING CALLS ANDPRERECORDED ROBOCALLS.THIS SETTLEMENT ALSO REQUIRESSTARION TO MAKE CHANGES TO ITSMASSACHUSETTS.THE ATTORNEY ENERAL SAID IT'SPART OF HER EFFORT TO PROTECTRESIDENTS FROM DECEPTIVEPRACTICES IN THE COMPETITIVEELECTRIC SUPPLY MARKET.







