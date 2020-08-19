Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Son of Sweetie Pie’s owner, accomplice face new charges in murder-for-hire case

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Son of Sweetie Pie’s owner, accomplice face new charges in murder-for-hire case

Son of Sweetie Pie’s owner, accomplice face new charges in murder-for-hire case

The son of Sweetie Pie’s owner is facing a new charge tied to a murder-for-hire case.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sweetie Pie’s star arrested [Video]

Sweetie Pie’s star arrested

Sweetie Pie’s star arrested

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:14Published
Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death [Video]

Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death

The FBI, Department of Justice, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 41-year-old James Timothy Norman for the commission of a murder for hire plot that resulted in..

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 02:25Published
Sweetie Pie's manager charged with conspiracy of murder-for-hire [Video]

Sweetie Pie's manager charged with conspiracy of murder-for-hire

Reality star and manager of Jackson's Sweetie Pie's restaurant James timothy norman is in jail. He is charged in a murder for hire plot that killed his nephew.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:14Published