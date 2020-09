Amazon fulfillment center is set to bring over 1,000 jobs to Kern County Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:36s - Published 2 weeks ago Amazon fulfillment center is set to bring over 1,000 jobs to Kern County Amazon is gearing up to open up their fulfillment center, which will provide many job opportunities for Kern County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 23ABC'S BAYNE FRONEY GOT ANINSIDE LOOK INTO THE FACILITYBEFORE IT OFFICIALLY OPENS IN AFEW WEEKSSHE JOINS US LIVE FROM NORTHBAKERSFIELD, WITH DETAILS ONTHE JOB OPPORTUNITIES STILLAVAILABLE ..BAYNE?I GOT A CHANCE TO TAKE A LOOKINSIDE THE FACILITY TO SEEHOW EVERYTHING WORKS, AND AMAZONSAYS THIS THIS FACILITYBEHIND ME WILL BE ABLE TOPROVIDE PLENTY OF JOBOPPORTUNITIES WITHIN KERNCOUNTY.KAREN GOH, MAYOR OF BAKERSFIELD"IN BAKERSFIELD, WE ARE JUST SOGRATEFUL TO HAVE INCREASEDJOBS, AND I JUST WANT TO THANKTHE COUNTY OF KERN FOR IT'SEFFORT TO HAVE YOU HERE AND FORYOUR WILLINGNESS TOINVEST IN OUR PEOPLE."THE 640 THOUSAND SQUARE FOOTCENTER WHICH ISEQUIVALENT TO MORE THAN 11FOOTBALL FIELDS, WILL BEAMAZON'S26TH IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIAADDING MORE THAN 1,000 NEWJOBS TO KERN COUNTY WHICH HASHAD AN UNEMPLOYMENTRATE OF 17.5 PERCENT AS OF JUNE.AMIT SONAR, GENERAL MANAGER FORAMAZON FULFILLMENT CENTER"WHEREVER AMAZON GOES, WE WANTTO MAKE SURE WEARE PROMOTING EMPLOYMENT HERE,ITS NOT ONLY ABOUTSHIPPING PACKAGES TO CUSTOMERS"ON THE MAIN FLOOR OF THE CENTER, EMPLOYEES ALONG WITH AMAZONROBOTS WILL MOVE PRODUCTS TODESIGNATED AREASWHILE OTHER EMPLOYEES WILLPICK, PACK, AND SHIP CUSTOMERORDERS RANGING FROM TOYS TOBOOKS AND DVDSAS OF RIGHT NOW A LOT OF THEJOBS HAVE BEEN FILLED BUT THEREARE STILL OPPORTUNITIES FORTHOSE WHO ARE INTERESTEDIN WORKING FOR AMAZONJOSH CONNER, JOB DEVELOPER WITHJOBFEST"RIGHT NOW THEY'RE LOOKING FORUPPER POSITIONS NOTLOWER POSITIONS - ANYTHING FROMHR REPS TO INJURYPREVENTION SPECIALISTS AND EVENMEDICAL PROFESSIONALSTHEY HAVE ON-SITE MEDICAL STAFF"THE FULFILLMENT CENTER WILL ALSOHAVE A CAREER CHOICE PROGRAM,HELPING EMPLOYEES FROM ALL TYPESOFBACKGROUNDS TO MOVE INTO HIGHLYSKILLED ROLES WITHIN AMAZON.AMIT SONAR, GENERAL MANAGER FORAMAZONFULFILLMENT CENTER"WE INVEST IN EVERYBODY WHO ISCOMING IN AND INTO AMAZON, SOIT'S NOT ONLY ABOUT WORKING IN AFULFILLMENT CENTER ITS ACAREER ON WHAT YOU WANT TO DO INTHE FUTURE."AND BECAUSE OF THE COVIDPANDEMIC AMAZON'S IS ALSOFOCUSING ON KEEPING EMPLOYEESSAFE WHILE AT WORK.THEY'VE IMPLEMENTED SOCIALDISTANCING, PLEXIGLASS COMPONENTS AS WELL ASTHERMAL CAMERAS TO TAKETHE TEMPERATURES OF EMPLOYEES.AMIT SONAR, GENERAL MANAGER FORAMAZONFULFILLMENT CENTER"WE STILL KEEP MODIFYING IT'SNOT DONE YET, WE WANT TOMAKE SURE THAT WE LEARN EVERYDAYAND WE WANT TO MAKESURE WE ARE MAKING DECISIONSBASED ON WHAT WE LEARN EVERYDAY"THE FULFILLMENT CENTER IS SET TOOFFICIALLY LAUNCH ONSEPTEMBER 6TH, AND AS IMENTIONED THERE ARE STILL SOMEPOSITIONS OPEN AND MORE WILLBECOME AVAILABLE IN THE NEXTCOUPLE OF MONTHS, TO SEE WHATAND WHEN JOBS WILL BE AVAILABLE,YOU CAN HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE