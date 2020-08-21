Suspect flees Junction City store, nearly runs over employee

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 weeks ago

Witnesses say he stole power tools from Tractor Supply around 11:30 Thursday morning.

A robbery spree in lane county... hitting a fred meyers in eugene and a tractor supply co.

In junction city.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live in junction city to show us video of who police are looking for..

Matt and renee-- the suspect junction city police are looking for was busy today.

Police say he stole 400 dollars worth of merchandise here at the tractor supply co.

And he stole a 6 thousand dollar necklace from fred meyers on west 11th.

Here is video of the suspect in action.

You can see him running out the door with two power drill sets and an employee chasing him.

Just moments before, security camera footage caught the suspect browsing the asiles of the store.

Police describe ths suspect as a 5- foot-6 white male weighing arouns 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray t- shirt, khaki pants, and a u-o baseball cap.

His car is described as a white jeep renegade with no plates.

Matt and renee-- police also say the suspect tried to run over two tractor supply employees as he was getting away.

So officials are saying if you see the suspect, do not approach him or his car and to call police right away.

Live in junction city, connor mccarthy