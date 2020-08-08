Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:04s - Published 1 day ago

For this list, we’re looking at the most effective and fulfilling live-action movie endings.

Now that’s how you leave an audience satisfied!

Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Endings of All Time

Now that’s how you leave an audience satisfied!

For this list, we’re looking at the most effective and fulfilling live-action movie endings.

Our countdown includes “Avengers: Endgame", “Forrest Gump”, “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”, “The Matrix”, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”, and more!