Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Endings of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:04s - Published
Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Endings of All Time

Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Endings of All Time

Now that’s how you leave an audience satisfied!

For this list, we’re looking at the most effective and fulfilling live-action movie endings.

Now that’s how you leave an audience satisfied!

For this list, we’re looking at the most effective and fulfilling live-action movie endings.

Our countdown includes “Avengers: Endgame", “Forrest Gump”, “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”, “The Matrix”, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Greatest Movie Fight Scenes of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Movie Fight Scenes of All Time

Please, please, let them fight. For this list, we’re looking at close-combat fights on the big screen that got our blood boiling.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:47Published
Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Kisses of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Kisses of All Time

The most satisfying movie kisses define romance. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most hotly anticipated kisses ever put to film and excluding kisses from animated films.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:51Published
Top 10 Most Heartbreaking LGBTQ+ Movie Moments [Video]

Top 10 Most Heartbreaking LGBTQ+ Movie Moments

Get the tissues ready for the most heartbreaking LGBTQ+ movie moments. For this list, we’ll be looking at all of the saddest moments from queer storylines on the big screen.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:44Published