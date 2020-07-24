Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Personal trainers in high demand during the pandemic

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Personal trainers in high demand during the pandemic

Personal trainers in high demand during the pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic, more people are requesting personal trainers at Anytime Fitness in Tupelo.

Welcome back everyone.... since the pandemic, more people have started hiring personal trainers instead of going to crowded facilities.

Wtva's alexis jones is live in tupelo with how one gym is benefiting from this.

Personal training is in high demand at anytime fitness in tupelo.

Owners had to shut down the gym in march because the coronavirus.

Since reopening, it has seen a rise in members who want a personal trainer.

There's only one trainer at the gym.

Since he is busy with members, they are looking for another one.

Owners, mark and kristie stevens, said personal training is a safe and effective option for people coming out of quarantine.

"so when you're coming in and haven't done it before, haven't done it in a long time, a personal trainer is really a great way to get started on the right path to getting back healthy."

Virtual training is also an option at anytime fitness.

Repor/ting live in tupelo, alexis jones, wtva nine news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Just In Time For School, America Is Facing A Laptop Shortage [Video]

Just In Time For School, America Is Facing A Laptop Shortage

The novel coronavirus pandemic quickly began forcing Americans to work from home and many students to attend school remotely. Unsurprisingly, there was a huge demand for laptop computers. And with..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
Indonesian prisoners produce coronavirus protective equipment for doctors, nurses [Video]

Indonesian prisoners produce coronavirus protective equipment for doctors, nurses

As many as 125 inmates detained in the Makassar City prison in Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province produce personal protective equipment in the form of hazmat suits and masks for use by nurses and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published
Tutors in high demand as school districts plan for remote learning [Video]

Tutors in high demand as school districts plan for remote learning

Tutors and personal educators are in high demand as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing more and more students to stay home.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:48Published