Personal trainers in high demand during the pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic, more people are requesting personal trainers at Anytime Fitness in Tupelo.

Since the pandemic, more people have started hiring personal trainers instead of going to crowded facilities.

Personal training is in high demand at anytime fitness in tupelo.

Owners had to shut down the gym in march because the coronavirus.

Since reopening, it has seen a rise in members who want a personal trainer.

There's only one trainer at the gym.

Since he is busy with members, they are looking for another one.

Owners, mark and kristie stevens, said personal training is a safe and effective option for people coming out of quarantine.

"so when you're coming in and haven't done it before, haven't done it in a long time, a personal trainer is really a great way to get started on the right path to getting back healthy."

Virtual training is also an option at anytime fitness.

