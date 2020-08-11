Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How the Navajo Nation is handling the pandemic

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 18:46s - Published
How the Navajo Nation is handling the pandemic

How the Navajo Nation is handling the pandemic

ABC15's Nick Ciletti went to the Navajo Nation to cover how the residents are handling the pandemic.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SouLJOo0oOurney

Journey P. How the Navajo Nation is handling the pandemic https://t.co/zxVbzf3e6C via @YouTube 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic shines light on water access issues on Navajo Nation [Video]

Pandemic shines light on water access issues on Navajo Nation

As many as 40% of people on the Navajo Nation don't have access to running water.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 05:01Published
On the front lines of the pandemic on the Navajo Nation [Video]

On the front lines of the pandemic on the Navajo Nation

Dr. Naomi Young shares her experience on the front lines of the pandemic.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:33Published
Navajo Nation works to rebound after community hit hard by coronavirus [Video]

Navajo Nation works to rebound after community hit hard by coronavirus

The Navajo Nation is finally getting the upper hand on the pandemic, but they are working to rebound.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:27Published