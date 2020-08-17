Beau Biden honored during Democratic National Convention
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:08s - Published
6 minutes ago
Beau Biden honored during Democratic National Convention
Joe Biden’s late son Beau was included in Biden’s introduction via a video tribute.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a progressive who has two failed presidential runs under his belt, will...
FOXNews.com - Published
3 days ago Also reported by •
RTTNews
The mother and father of hate crime victim Matthew Shepard gave their full blessing to Joe Biden at...
PinkNews - Published
2 days ago
Meet the autoworker Joe Biden tapped to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Here's what he...
USATODAY.com - Published
3 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
U.S. vet Duckworth: "Our country deserves better" U.S. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran who was wounded in battle, slammed President Donald Trump as a "coward-in-chief" and said U.S. service members deserve better. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05 Published 22 minutes ago
'Our votes can be our voice' -Bottoms Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms invoked the city's late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis when she said at the DNC Thursday "that if we fail to exercise the right to vote... we can lose.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21 Published 46 minutes ago