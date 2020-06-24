Buttigieg hails Biden's record on gay rights

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, acknowledging that the idea of an openly gay candidate was unthinkable when he was born, said on Thursday he trusts Joe Biden to build on his vision to "include one another in new ways."
at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie’s high hopes for 2020 don’t include President Donald Trump getting reelected. at the Disco’s 2018 hit “High Hopes” as a walk-on song at the Dream City Church in Phoenix. It was a somewhat ironic choice, as the song is already associated with former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, who had it played at events when he was still on the campaign trail.