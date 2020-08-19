Global  
 

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. Update

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 20 noon update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 noon update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

MEMA tracking tropical systems [Video]

MEMA tracking tropical systems

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel provides an update on two tropical systems moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 03:30Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 20, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 20, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:56Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 19 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 19 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:16Published