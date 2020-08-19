Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. Update

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 20 noon updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Rich O'Dell Two tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic https://t.co/OVsMnkzBoX via @wltx 2 days ago
News 19 WLTX Two tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic https://t.co/D6mENhk0dZ 2 days ago
12NewsNow TRACKING THE TROPICS 🌀 Tropical Storm Kyle has formed off the East Coast. Good news, it’s heading out to sea and wo… https://t.co/LJUfd3BJaX 6 days ago
10 Tampa Bay RT @RicKearbeyWTSP: Invest 96-L has 50% chance of developing into tropical cyclone. No impact to Florida. If it gets named, it will be Kyle… 6 days ago
Ric Kearbey WTSP Invest 96-L has 50% chance of developing into tropical cyclone. No impact to Florida. If it gets named, it will be… https://t.co/MpiiVClVPB 6 days ago
MEMA tracking tropical systemsMEMA Executive Director Greg Michel provides an update on two tropical systems moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 20, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 19 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.