Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood for supporting President Trump and discusses his new memoir "Sabato The Untold Story."

Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. talks about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood and his new book

Portable.TV App: Taking TV To The Next Level . @kingsthings talks with former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry and Tom Collina, coauthors of "The Button," wh… https://t.co/q1peRmPqRX 5 hours ago

RT America RT @PortableTVApp : . @kingsthings talks with former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry and Tom Collina, coauthors of "The Button," who war… 5 hours ago