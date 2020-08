Fallout continues for Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:57s - Published 19 minutes ago

Thom Brennaman won't be broadcasting NFL games for FOX Sports anymore, and Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani thinks it would be a good idea if the Reds can him, too.

A WELL-KNOWN CINCINNATIVOICE."It might be a betterthing that he's gone, to behonest... There's no place forstuff like that,anywhere."THE FALLOUTCONTINUES FOR THOM BRENNAMANTONIGHT -- AFTER HE USED AHOMOPHOBIC SLUR LIVE ON-AIR.NEW TONIGHT -- THE DISGRACEDREDS ANNOUNCER HAS RESPONDEDDIRECTLY TO US -- ABOUT WHATCOMES NEXT.THANKS FOR JOININGUS FOR WCPO 9 NEWS AT 11.I'MCRAIG MCKEE -- TANYA HAS THENIGHT OFF.AFTER CALLING 32SEASONS OF MAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL -- THOM BRENNAMANCOULD SOON BE OUT OF A JOB.FOXSPORTS SUSPENDED HIM UNTILFURTHER NOTICE.AND NOW THEINCIDENT LEAVES COMMUNITYLEADERS -- AND MEMBERS OF THEREDS FAMILY -- CALLING FORCHANGE.

WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERCOURTNEY FRANCISCO JOINS USFROM GREAT AMERICAN BALLPARK.WE'VE WATCHED 24 HOURS OFOUTRAGE ONLINE SINCE HISHATEFUL WORDS WERE CAUGHT ONCAMERA...BUT IT'S ALSOSTARTING THE CONVERSATION OFCHANGE IN OUR CITY... ANDWHAT'S NEW TONIGHT IS THISLETTER BRENNAMAN WROTE ABOUTIT.- "i dont know if imgoing to be putting on thisheadset again.:A FAST FALLFROM GRACE..

THEN SILENCE FROMTHE FAMILIAR REDS VOICE.THOMBRENNAMAN'S LETTER OPENINGWITH AN APOLOGY AND SAYING :"what i said was wrong."BRENNAMAN SAYS HE WAS HAVINGA CONVERSATION WITH SOMEONEDURING WHAT HE THOUGHT WASCOMMERICAL BREAK... WHEN FANSHEARD HIM USE AN ANTI GAY SLURON T-V.I DECIDED NOT TO REAIRIT BECAUSE MANY HAVE ALREADYHEARD IT... AND IT COULD CAUSEMORE PAIN TO THOSE INSULTED.BRENNAMAN WROTE IN HIS LETTER:"I had no idea it was rootedin hate and violence."REDSMANAGER DAVID BELL KNEW IT"It's against our team valuesand everything we stand for."PITCHER ANTHONY DESCLEFANISHOOK HIS HEAD."It might be abetter thing that he's gone tobe honest."HIS LETTER SAYS:"... my actions have forced meto reflect on who i am and howi want to be seen and thoughtof."..

I MUST SET A BETTEREXAMPLE.HE SAYS HE SPOKE INLENGTH TO VICE PRESIDENT ANDSPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THECOMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL ANDWCPO'S OWN EVAN MILLWARD --BOTH OPENLY GAY... HE SAYSTHEY "... have been generouswith their time and patienceto help me understand theimpact of my actions..." and"... privided me withresources to educate myself..."BRENNAMAN'S APOLOGY DURING THEGAME SPARKED CRITICISM...i want to apologize to thepeople who sign my paycheck."HE STOPPED MID APOLOGY TO CALLA HOME RUN:That'll make it a fournothing ballgame."LGBTQ PLUS LEADERS TOLD USEARLIER TODAY THAT THIS SHOULDBE A CATALYST TO MAKE SPORTSMORE INCLUSIVE.BRENNAMAN WROTE: "I am going to startimproving my udnerstanding oflgbtqplus issues and not in away to simploy check a box tokeep my job.

But to sincerelyhave an impact and change."BRENNAMAN SAYS HE ISIMMEDIATELY STARTING DIVERSITYTRAINING.

---AFTER IMMEDIATELYPULLING BRENNAN FROMANNOUNCING LAST NIGHT'S GAMEFOX SPORTS SUSPENDED HIM FROMANNOUNCING FOR THE NFL ASWELL.

REPORTING IN CINCINNATICOURTNEY FRANCISCO WCPO NINENEWS.THANKS COURTNEY.THERE IS NOSHORTAGE OF REACTION TONIGHT-- AS RESPONSES CONTINUE TOPOUR INTO OUR NEWSROOM TONIGHT.I'VE BEEN GOING THROUGH YOURCALLS AND MESSAGES -- AND I'LLSHARE THEM TOMORROW ONFEEDBACK FRIDAY -- AT 6O'CLOCK.