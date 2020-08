Semyon Varlamov stymies Capitals as Islanders advance to Second Round Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:00s - Published 9 minutes ago Semyon Varlamov stymies Capitals as Islanders advance to Second Round Semyon Varlamov turns in a 21-save shutout against the Capitals, sending the Islanders on to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and becoming their first goalie with a shutout in an elimination game since Billy Smith in 1980. 0

