Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:10s - Published
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" [Video]

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published

Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination: Full Transcript

 In his acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Mr. Biden vowed to help lead the nation through a ‘season of darkness’ and..
NYTimes.com

13-year-old speaks at DNC about bond with Biden over stutter

 Brayden Harrington, 13, spoke at the DNC about how he bonded with Joe Biden because they both have a stutter. "He told me that we were members of the same club..
CBS News

Joe Biden puts character on the ballot and other takeaways from the final night of the DNC

 "Character is on the ballot, compassion is on the ballot, decency, science, democracy. They're all on the ballot," Biden said in his acceptance speech.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Closing Night at the D.N.C.: Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination

 Mr. Biden urged Americans to have faith that they could “overcome this season of darkness,” and he pledged to bridge the country’s divisions in ways..
NYTimes.com

Biden vows "this is a battle we win" in DNC speech

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president in a 20-minute speech on Thursday night. He called the election a "battle for the soul of America."..
CBS News

Democratic National Committee Democratic National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Democratic Party

Joe Biden's children Hunter and Ashley introduce him at DNC

 Joe Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley, introduced him before he accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday night and also paid tribute to..
CBS News

Tweets about this

CaliBlueWavez

CaliBlueWavez 🌊💨💨💨💨 RT @BidenWarRoom: "There isn't a single thing that American workers can't do." @JoeBiden 54 minutes ago

zachkunstk

Zachary Kunstman “There’s not a single thing American workers cannot do.” — @JoeBiden #DemConvention #BidenHarris2020 1 hour ago

mindymilburn

Mindy AN eldercare system that lets them stay in their homes with dignity!! 👏 THERE's not a single thing American workers… https://t.co/VsEoN9lY6W 1 hour ago

mapspen

Mary Ann Petyak RT @Bob_Casey: “The future is made in America. There’s not a single thing that American workers can’t do.” @JoeBiden #DNC2020 1 hour ago

LLChanana

Lisa Chanana RT @CuyahogaDems: “There’s not a single thing the American workers can’t do” @JoeBiden #DemConvention #OHDEMS 1 hour ago

DavidJLauria

David Lauria “There’s not a single thing that American workers can’t do”. Amen. 1 hour ago

CuyahogaDems

Cuyahoga Democrats “There’s not a single thing the American workers can’t do” @JoeBiden #DemConvention #OHDEMS 1 hour ago

DavidJLauria

David Lauria @SarahMLenti @ProjectLincoln @keithedwards @SteveSchmidtSES @TheRickWilson “There’s not a single thing that America… https://t.co/isVsO9V06J 2 hours ago