'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."
Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"
Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."
