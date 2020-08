Dallas Stars erupt for five goals in 2nd period Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Dallas Stars erupt for five goals in 2nd period Radek Faksa and Joe Pavelski each score in the 2nd period, and Denis Gurianov follows up with a hat trick to help the Stars take a 5-3 lead in the 2nd period 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this