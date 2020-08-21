Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:29s - Published
7 minutes ago
Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention
Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday from Wilmington, Delaware on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
On the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats paid tribute to Joe BIden's...
CBS News - Published
3 hours ago
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke on Thursday night, at the Democratic National...
USATODAY.com - Published
2 hours ago
Sarah Cooper, a comedian who started making headlines for creating clips of herself lip-syncing to...
FOXNews.com - Published
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:52 Published 25 minutes ago
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:10 Published 31 minutes ago
Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell Our Charles Benson was joined by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell to talk about night four of the DNC and Joe Biden's nomination acceptance.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:49 Published 1 hour ago