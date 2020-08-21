Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:29s - Published
Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday from Wilmington, Delaware on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

DNC pays tribute to Biden's late son Beau

On the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats paid tribute to Joe BIden's...
CBS News - Published

Buttigieg: Biden offers chance for positive change

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke on Thursday night, at the Democratic National...
USATODAY.com - Published

Popular lip-syncing comedian Sarah Cooper rips Trump over mail-in voting at DNC

Sarah Cooper, a comedian who started making headlines for creating clips of herself lip-syncing to...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

OldWomen3

Old Women RT @NBCNews: Watch the top moments from night 4 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention https://t.co/oCOO0QzGac 1 minute ago

NBCNews

NBC News Watch the top moments from night 4 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention https://t.co/oCOO0QzGac 4 minutes ago

TEAK_Kung

Teak CNN Top Stories : Watch highlights from the final night of the Democratic National Convention https://t.co/gR6wZjVpMn 7 minutes ago

VickiVBowen2

Vicki V. Bowen RT @Reuters: ⚡️ “Highlights from the final night of the Democratic National Convention” #DNC2020 #DemConvention https://t.co/jd38PutzDl 27 minutes ago

WhatMoney1

WhatMoney ⚡️ “Highlights from the final night of the Democratic National Convention” #DNC2020 #DemConvention ... (https://t.co/X1tdDNuiJl) 36 minutes ago

TheGloriousSOB

Keith Pangilinan RT @23ABCNews: Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention https://t.co/2wiYIUTtkG 44 minutes ago

ScrippsNational

Scripps National News At age 77, Joe Biden became the oldest major-party nominee for president, accepting the Democratic Party nomination… https://t.co/6LefZPZjeW 48 minutes ago

23ABCNews

23ABC News Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention https://t.co/2wiYIUTtkG 53 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" [Video]

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden [Video]

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:10Published
Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell

Our Charles Benson was joined by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell to talk about night four of the DNC and Joe Biden's nomination acceptance..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:49Published