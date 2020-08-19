Wildfire Smoke Causes Dangerous Air Quality Levels In Sacramento Region
Regardless of where you live, you have probably seen the hazy skies and ash in the air.
Officials warn Northern Californians to stay indoors as fires cause poor air qualityThe recent fires directly to the east of Sacramento in Vacaville and Napa are impacting air pollution in the region.
Air quality in Bakersfield reaches 'Very Unhealthy' levelsSmoke and ash from wildfires forcing air quality in Bakersfield to reach 'Very Unhealthy' levels
Bad Air Quality In Vacaville To Get Worse OvernightMultiple fires created hazy skies throughout the Sacramento Region Tuesday, but bad air quality hit the hardest in the Vacaville and Winters area.