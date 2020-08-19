Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wildfire Smoke Causes Dangerous Air Quality Levels In Sacramento Region

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Wildfire Smoke Causes Dangerous Air Quality Levels In Sacramento Region

Wildfire Smoke Causes Dangerous Air Quality Levels In Sacramento Region

Regardless of where you live, you have probably seen the hazy skies and ash in the air.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Air quality in Bay Area turns 'unhealthy' from California wildfire smoke, no relief from extreme heat in West

Dozens of wildfires burning across Northern California have forced thousands to evacuate the area...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Officials warn Northern Californians to stay indoors as fires cause poor air quality [Video]

Officials warn Northern Californians to stay indoors as fires cause poor air quality

The recent fires directly to the east of Sacramento in Vacaville and Napa are impacting air pollution in the region.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:55Published
Air quality in Bakersfield reaches 'Very Unhealthy' levels [Video]

Air quality in Bakersfield reaches 'Very Unhealthy' levels

Smoke and ash from wildfires forcing air quality in Bakersfield to reach 'Very Unhealthy' levels

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:08Published
Bad Air Quality In Vacaville To Get Worse Overnight [Video]

Bad Air Quality In Vacaville To Get Worse Overnight

Multiple fires created hazy skies throughout the Sacramento Region Tuesday, but bad air quality hit the hardest in the Vacaville and Winters area.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:23Published