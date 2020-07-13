Global  
 

Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor

The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight.

While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel have lashed out at the chief of the panel Shashi Tharoor and sought his ouster.

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have approached the Speaker saying that Tharoor violated the rules by speaking in the media before consulting members of the panel.

They argued that this is a breach of code and hence Tharoor must be sacked as the Chief of the house panel on IT.

The whole row broke out after a WSJ story claimed Facebook India excutive Ankhi Das stopped action on pages linked to BJP leaders who were indulging in hate speech on the social media platform.

The article named BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge.

Watch the full video for all th details on the story.


