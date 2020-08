Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:55s - Published 47 minutes ago Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale Gov. Newsom had planned to address the Democratic National Convention live on Thursday night before Joe Biden accepted the nomination for president but the ongoing wildfire crisis forced Newsom to pare back that plan. (8-20-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell



Our Charles Benson was joined by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell to talk about night four of the DNC and Joe Biden's nomination acceptance.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:49 Published 4 hours ago Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination



Pat Kessler looks at the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention (3:20).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 20, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:20 Published 4 hours ago Joe Biden releases video to Wisconsinites ahead of DNC speech



Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video Thursday night addressing Wisconsinites ahead of his DNC speech. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:09 Published 6 hours ago