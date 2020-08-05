Duquesne University Provides Update In Jaylen Brown Case

Reporter Update: No Foul Play Suspected In Duquesne Student's Death, Attorneys SayThe attorneys representing Duquesne University in the case of a football player's death held a press conference Wednesday morning; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Weird Mystery Grooves on Mars' Moon Caused by Rolling BouldersThe grooves on Mars' moon Phobos have been shrouded in mystery, but a study by Brown University scientists bolsters a theory that they're impact-related.