Duquesne University Provides Update In Jaylen Brown Case

Reporter Update: No Foul Play Suspected In Duquesne Student's Death, Attorneys Say



The attorneys representing Duquesne University in the case of a football player's death held a press conference Wednesday morning; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago

Law Firm Representing Duquesne University Says There Was No Foul Play In Student's Death



The law firm representing Duquesne University in the case involving a student's death shared a detailed timeline of what happened before and after the tragic incident; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago