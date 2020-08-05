Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duquesne University Provides Update In Jaylen Brown Case

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Duquesne University Provides Update In Jaylen Brown Case
The university has agreed to the demands of a mother whose son died on campus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: No Foul Play Suspected In Duquesne Student's Death, Attorneys Say [Video]

Reporter Update: No Foul Play Suspected In Duquesne Student's Death, Attorneys Say

The attorneys representing Duquesne University in the case of a football player's death held a press conference Wednesday morning; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:57Published
Law Firm Representing Duquesne University Says There Was No Foul Play In Student's Death [Video]

Law Firm Representing Duquesne University Says There Was No Foul Play In Student's Death

The law firm representing Duquesne University in the case involving a student's death shared a detailed timeline of what happened before and after the tragic incident; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:51Published
Weird Mystery Grooves on Mars' Moon Caused by Rolling Boulders [Video]

Weird Mystery Grooves on Mars' Moon Caused by Rolling Boulders

The grooves on Mars' moon Phobos have been shrouded in mystery, but a study by Brown University scientists bolsters a theory that they're impact-related.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:55Published