Deer captured fleeing flames as wildfire scorches northern California
A wild deer was captured fleeing flames and nearly crashing into the vehicle of a photographer, driving through the heart of the Gamble Fire, which has burnt over 1,000 acres in California's Napa County.
On August 19, Craig Philpott recorded his journey through the blaze, which has destroyed many trees as it moves closer to the road.