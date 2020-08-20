Deer captured fleeing flames as wildfire scorches northern California Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Deer captured fleeing flames as wildfire scorches northern California A wild deer was captured fleeing flames and nearly crashing into the vehicle of a photographer, driving through the heart of the Gamble Fire, which has burnt over 1,000 acres in California's Napa Count 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A wild deer was captured fleeing flames and nearly crashing into the vehicle of a photographer, driving through the heart of the Gamble Fire, which has burnt over 1,000 acres in California's Napa County. On August 19, Craig Philpott recorded his journey through the blaze, which has destroyed many trees as it moves closer to the road.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Wildfires rage throughout California



Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:18 Published 17 hours ago California wildfires turn deadly



Breaking news out of California where firefighters are battling hundreds of new wild fires. The fast moving flames forcing entire towns to evacuate, and now the fires have turned deadly. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:00 Published 19 hours ago Motorists drive alongside flames from fires in Napa County, California



Motorists drive alongside flames from the Hennessy Fire in Napa County, California, on Wednesday evening (August 19). The wild fires have ravaged more than 100,000 acres of land after several.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:18 Published 1 day ago

