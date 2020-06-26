Global  
 

Irish agriculture minister resigns after attending golf event

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Irish agriculture minister resigns after attending golf event

Irish agriculture minister resigns after attending golf event

Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has resigned after attending a golfsociety event indoors with 80 other people.

A number of other politicians alsoattended the event, including Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer and IndependentTD Noel Grealish.

Other guests included EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and formerattorney general Seamus Woulfe.


Coronavirus: Irish agriculture minister resigns after event attendance

Dara Calleary had apologised for going to an event attended by more than 80 people.
BBC News - Published

Irish minister resigns after breaking rules by attending golf event with 80 people

Agriculture minister showed up at hotel dinner one day after his government introduced restrictions...
Independent - Published


