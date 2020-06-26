Irish agriculture minister resigns after attending golf event

Micheal Martin: Being elected Taoiseach one of the greatest honours



Speaking as the newly-elected Taoiseach of the 33rd Irish parliament, Micheal Martin said to be elected to serve as Taoiseach “is one of the greatest honours which anyone can receive”.Mr Martin will lead a three-party coalition consisting of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.It is the first time in history that former Civil War rivals Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have governed together.

