Minsk protesters encourage factory workers to strike in wake of controversial election

Protesters gathered outside a factory in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday (Aug 20).

The opposition demonstrators waving white and red flags were encouraging workers to strike and increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko.

However, despite unrest and daily protests following controversial elections on August 9, defections of security forces or government workers have so far not materialised.

Protesters now fear they are losing momentum as the government looks to quell the unrest.


