|
|
|
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander would 'love to be back in her life'
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander would 'love to be back in her life'
Jason Alexander, who was momentarily married to Britney Spears in 2004, has confessed he would 'love to be back in her life'.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ShowBiz Minute: DNC, Spears, 'Pinocchio'
Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington and Prince Royce speak during the third night of Democratic National Convention; Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Britney Spears' ex-husband -- not Kevin Federline, the other one -- is back in her life and seems to...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared
|
Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, made it clear where his support lays in her ongoing...
E! Online - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|