Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander would 'love to be back in her life'

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander would 'love to be back in her life'

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander would 'love to be back in her life'

Jason Alexander, who was momentarily married to Britney Spears in 2004, has confessed he would 'love to be back in her life'.


ShowBiz Minute: DNC, Spears, 'Pinocchio'

 Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington and Prince Royce speak during the third night of Democratic National Convention; Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander..
Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged despite her request to remove dad from control [Video]

Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged despite her request to remove dad from control

Britney Spears' dad Jamie remains the sole conservator of her estate, despite the singer's request for him to step down.

Britney Spears' 55-Hour Husband Wants Another Shot, Joins #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears' ex-husband -- not Kevin Federline, the other one -- is back in her life and seems to...
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Attends Conservatorship Protest

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, made it clear where his support lays in her ongoing...
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Joins #FreeBritney Protest [Video]

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Joins #FreeBritney Protest

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander joins #FreeBritney protestors outside of the courthouse where a decision regarding the future of her controversial conservatorship was made.

