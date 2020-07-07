Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 05:08s - Published
EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks

EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks

EU negotiator Michel Barnier says he is 'disappointed' after little progress was made in trade deal talks with the UK this week.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brexit talks resume with just seven weeks left to reach a deal

Brexit talks resume with just seven weeks left to reach a deal UK and European Union officials have the next seven weeks to find something that has eluded them...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

Hyrum2001

Tracy Carey 🇬🇧 Brexit: EU negotiator 'disappointed' after little progress in trade deal talks https://t.co/pLtmEjlRlH https://t.co/AoEFZ8Yo46 36 seconds ago

gr8musicvenues

gr8MusicVenues RT @rtenews: The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said he was worried and "disappointed" at the lack of progress in the latest roun… 1 minute ago

timbobsquare

SymptomOfTheUniverse🔞 RT @PhilMyers53: SHOCK HORROR https://t.co/EJoAqpIJZT 2 minutes ago

EmhHarding

Rejoiner RT @robpowellnews: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he is "disappointed concerned and surprised" by talks and accuses the UK of hav… 3 minutes ago

millerman14

Eric The Red Brexit: EU negotiator 'disappointed' after little progress in trade deal talks https://t.co/lTHhvvaIhO https://t.co/6RjtPiQYAE 4 minutes ago

chadwell000

🐝—chadwell— 3.5%🇮🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧 RT @KevinPascoe: This was always liar Johnson’s intention for #NoDealBrexit - ‘Brexit: EU negotiator disappointed after little progress in… 4 minutes ago

euspring2016

EU Spring 🇬🇧🥇 So the UK has to compromise on the EU CARTEL's " priority areas " !! But they show no compromise on our key areas… https://t.co/iiH9uQ38L7 5 minutes ago

RTEbusiness

RTÉ Business The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was worried and "disappointed" at the lack of progress in the late… https://t.co/U8HFC7YuCq 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks [Video]

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost admits there are significant‘gaps’ in Brexit talks. Speaking after the latest round of discussions inLondon, he highlighted the substantial areas of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Brexit briefing: 177 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 177 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Quote from the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier who will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published