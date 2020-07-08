Global  
 

PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

A German Audi against an old Renault?

Watch this hilarious correspondent face-off as Jona and Guillaume preview the Champions League final on Sunday.

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.

Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League 2020 final. Having beaten Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal, Bayern..
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

Liverpool's Wijnaldum a top target for Barca - gossip

 Koeman wants Wijnaldum at Barca, PSG monitoring Man Utd's Dalot, Deeney wants to stay at Watford, plus more.
Europe Inc. plunges into the red [Video]

A huge day for earnings Thursday saw bleak numbers for European corporate titans including Renault, Volkswagen and Airbus. But drugmaker AstraZeneca sounded a more positive note. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed [Video]

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One in 2021 after Renault confirmed the double world champion’s signature.Alonso, who turns 39 later this month, has been out of the sport since he appeared to bring down the curtain on his career with McLaren 18 months ago.

Alexei Navalny: Plane to bring 'poisoned' Russian critic to Germany

 Opposition figure Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a Siberian hospital after falling ill on a plane.
France: Virus cases spike to 4,700 in a day

 Spain, Germany and Italy are also seeing their highest daily case numbers for months.
PSG fighting French history as well as Bayern Munich in Champions League final

This will only be France's seventh appearance in the final in 65 years – the country that founded...
Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSG

Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside...
I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain win

The 21-year-old French striker helped his side reach the Champions League final for the first time as...
Flick: Lewandowski the world's best striker [Video]

Hansi Flick is hopeful Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski can finish his excellent season in front of goal with another influential display in the Champions League final against Paris..

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory [Video]

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

"We deserved to win," PSG coach says as they reach Champions League final [Video]

Thomas Tuchel says PSG "deserved to win" as they booked their first ever trip to a Champions League final.

