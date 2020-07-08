PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
A huge day for earnings Thursday saw bleak numbers for European corporate titans including Renault, Volkswagen and Airbus. But drugmaker AstraZeneca sounded a more positive note. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One in 2021 after Renault confirmed the double world champion’s signature.Alonso, who turns 39 later this month, has been out of the sport since he appeared to bring down the curtain on his career with McLaren 18 months ago.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published