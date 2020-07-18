Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out.
He was speaking as more British holidaymakers faced a scramble toreturn from popular destinations.
Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago havebeen removed from the safe travel list, with restrictions coming into effectfrom 4am on Saturday.
Mr Shapps said people going anywhere this summer shouldbe travelling with their “eyes open” to the prospect of having to self-isolateon return, pointing to his own experience of having been “caught out” while inSpain last month when it was added to the quarantine list.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the government's decision to remove Croatia - along with Austria and Trinidad & Tobago - from the UK's safe travel list.
British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France after 4am on Saturday isrequired to quarantine for 14 days due to rising coronavirus cases in thecountry. The move sparked a rush on return tickets, which saw many peoplespending hundreds of pounds to make it back in time. The quarantine conditionsalso apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands,Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the imposition of new quarantine restrictions on people arriving from some countries including France and the Netherlands.
