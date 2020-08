Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:59s - Published 4 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

The DNC ends with Joe Biden accepting the nomination

OF HIS LIFE LAST NIGHT INDELAWARE AS HE ACCEPTED HISPARTY'S NOMINATION FORPRESIDENT.

THIS MORNING, WE'RELOOKING AT THE HIGHLIGHTS ANDWHAT WE CAN EXPECT FROM THEREPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTIONCONVENTION NEXT WEEK.

OUR JOEST.

GEORGE BRINGS US THELATEST FROM WASHINGTON.PACKAGE 4:08 IF YOU ENTRUST TOME THE PRESIDENCY I WILL DRAWON THE BEST OF US NOT THEWORST.

ILL BE AN ALLY OF THELIGHT NOT THE DARKNESS JOEBIDEN SPEAKS TO THE COUNTRY.THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE WITHTHE BIGGEST SPEECH OF HISPOLITICAL CAREER.

3:15 OURCURRENT PRESIDENT HAS FAILEDIN HIS MOST BASIC DUTY TO THENATION HE HAS FAILED TOPROTECT US BIDEN TAKING ONPRESIDENT TRUMP SAYING HOWHE'D IMPLEMENT A NATIONWIDEMASK ORDER IF ELECTED.

BUT THENIGHT ALSO FEATURED SOMETHINGBIDEN ISN'T AFRAID TO TALKABOUT LOSS.

HE SPOKE TO THOSEWHO HAVE LOST SOMEONE DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.

4:20 YOUR LOVEDONE MAY HAVE LEFT THIS EARTHBUT THEYLLL NEVER LEAVE YOURHEART .

AS A SIGN OF THETIMES.

BIDEN ONLY HUGGING HISWIFE INSIDE AFTER THE SPEECH.BUT BOTH BIDEN AND VICEPRESIDENT NOMINEE KAMALAHARRIS WENT OUTSIDE.

TO GREETSUPPORTERS IN THEIR CARS ANDTO BRIEFLY WATCH FIREWORKSWEARING MASKS.

THE FINAL NIGHTOF THE VIRTUAL DNC SEEMED HADA LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING.

0THAT WOULD BE THE PRESIDENTSGOLF SCORE IF HE DIDN'T CHEATCOMEDY BY THE MODERATOR.SSSTUDER EMOTION WITH THESTORY OF A YOUNG BOY WHO LIKEJOE BIDEN STRUGGLES WITH ASTUDDER THE FOCUS NOW SHIFTINGTO THE REPUBLICANS.

PRESIDENTTRUMP'S CONVENTION BEGINSMONDAY.

CAMPAIGN SPOKESMANHOGAN GIDLEY TELLING USTHEY'LL BE READY WITH PLENTYOF SURPRISES.

WE KNOW WHAT THEDEMOCRATS DID BUT THAT'S NOTGOING TO AFFECT WHAT WE HADPLANNED ALL ALONG.

IF YOU KNOWANYTHING ABOUT HIM HE KNOWSABOUT PRODUCTION.

INWASHINGTON, I'M JOE ST.GEOR