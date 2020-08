BTS: We want our new single to spread 'happiness and confidence' Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published 13 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:40s - Published BTS: We want our new single to spread 'happiness and confidence' BTS want to spread "happiness and confidence" with their new single, 'Dynamite', which was recorded to help fans through the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this