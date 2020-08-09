Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned

Global  
 

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai.

A CBI team questioned the late actor’s cook at the DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying.

Meanwhile, another team of the probe agency visited the Bandra police station to get documents related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Th CBI team is now likely to record the statements of the people linked to the case.

They The actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June.

Susequent probe into the case had led to a big war of words between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court had later asked CBI to probe all cases linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

This decision was also welcomed by Sushant Singh’s amily members who said thay are confident they will get justice.

Watch this video for all the details.


