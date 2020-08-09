Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her initial days in Bollywood and why she feels the term 'outsider' should be totally abolished. The Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey actor also talks about social media toxicity, trolls, and says had she not been an actor, she would have been more vocal. Sharing her views on mental health, Richa feels it's a much larger discussion and people need to understand is severity. Due to the lockdown, Richa's wedding plans with Ali Fazal also got delayed and she tells us it would only be sometime next year now.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 32:33Published
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted among others. Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Shani temple in Juhu while Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif were spotted In Bandra. Sophie Choudry and Arunoday Singh were snapped at Foodhall. Aayush Sharma was spotted at a gym in Juhu. Karishma Tanna and Krystle D'Souza were snapped in Juhu. While Ameesha Patel was spotted visiting a temple in Juhu, Taapsee Pann was snapped at Juhu's Kromakay salon. Manjot singh was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45Published
Two people rescued after house collapsed in Sherley Rajan road in Mumbai's Bandra on August 17. The building that collapsed was empty; however, its debris fell on other structures nearby. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Chief Fire Officer, Shashikant Kale said, "When the building collapsed, 7 people ran out themselves, 7 people got out after police's help and 2 who were stuck under the debris were rescued by fire brigade. They have been admitted in the hospital. The rescue operation is over. "
NITI Aayog member and former Director-General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Vijay Kumar Saraswat on August 09 hailed the step taken by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to impose import embargo on 101 defence items. "It is a very major initiative of GOI and particularly the Ministry of Defence in line with the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country self reliant under Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said VK Saraswat. He added that the list of 101 equipments which have been given today will indicate the capability of the country to manufacture, design and develop. "The initiative taken by the Centre certainly goes a long way in promoting the development, production and indigenizing of the capability which exist in the country today."
Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force. And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film. The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:18Published
Govt kickstarts process to strike Covid vaccine deal. Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row. Watch! IAF rescues man stuck for 16 hours. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:49Published
Director Rumi Jaffery reached ED office in Mumbai on August 20. Rumi Jaffery had offered a film to Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering matter. Sushant..