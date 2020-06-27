Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.
