Government debt hits record £2 trillion amid Covid-19 relief effort PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Government debt hits record £2 trillion amid Covid-19 relief effort Public sector borrowing has hit more than £2 trillion for the first time inhistory as ministers invest billions of pounds to support the economy throughthe pandemic, new figures have revealed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this