Jenas: Definitive season for Harry Kane at Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's future.
Jenas says hefeels for Newcastle fans following the club's recent failed takeover bid,while also tips Liverpool to retain their title.
Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says he is lookingforward to football fans being given the opportunity to return to footballstadiums. Jenas was speaking as part of the NHS Test and Trace Let’s Get Backcampaign, which hopes to encourage sports fans to get back enjoying footballsafely.
A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson,John McGinn, Steph Houghton and Danny Rose, as well as senior leaders of UKfootball, all signed the Declaration on a video call with the Duke earlierthis month. This comes ahead of the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final’ on 1st Augustwhich will see the Final dedicated to the issue of mental health. Thedeclaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organisations from acrossUK football recognising that mental health is as important as physical health,and committing to embedding a mentally healthy culture across the game.
Jose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester that strengthens Spurs’ Europa League qualification hopes going into the final game of the season.It was his sixth goal since the Premier League restart and 13th in 18 games under Mourinho, rubbishing suggestions from some pundits that he cannot flourish under the Portuguese’s style.
Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup against Chelseaearlier this month and produced a superb strike to give Arsenal an early leadagainst the Premier League champions.
Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also part of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, achieved some of his greatest successes with the Irish national team in the 1980s and 1990s.
The funeral of England world cup winner Jack Charlton has taken place at West Road Crematorium and Cemetery in Newcastle.