Justice Department to renew death penalty push in Marathon bombing

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOT TOO BAD.DOUG RIGHT NOW FEDERALPROSECUTORS ARE MOVING AHEADWITH A CONTROVERSIAL DECISION,THEY WILL PUSH TO HAVE THECONVICTED BOSTON MARATHON BOMBEREXECUTED.THE EYEOPENER’S MATT REED ISLIVE AT THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSEIN SOUTH BOSTON WITH HOW THAT’SNOT SITTING WELL WITH SOMEFAMILIES.MATT: THIS ANNOUNCEMENT BY THEJUSTICE DEPARTMENT MEANS THERECOULD BE ANOTHER TRIALSOMETHING MANY PEOPLE ARE NOWDREADING.U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAMBARR SAYS PROSECUTORS WILL ASKTHE U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEWA FEDERAL COURT RULING THATTOSSED THE DEATH SENTENCEAGAINST DZHOKHAR TSARNAEV.THE 2013 ATTACKS ON THE BOSTONMARATHON LED TO THE DEATHS OFFIVE PEOPLE, AND WOUNDEDHUNDREDS MORE.THE MOTHER OF KRYSTLE CAMPBELL,WHO WAS KILLED IN THE BOMBING ATTHE FINISH LINE, TELLS THE GLOBESHE HOPES TSARNAEV GETS WHAT HEDESERVES, ADDING SHE JUST HOPESTHIS IS OVER QUICKLY.LEGAL EXPERTS SAY THIS IS JUSTTHE BEGINNING OF RENEWED COURTBATTLES IN THIS CASE.BARR SAID IN PART, I HAVE HEARD,AND RESPECT, THE VOICES CALLINGFOR THE DEPARTMENT TO DROP ITSPURSUIT OF THE DEATH PENALTY INTHIS CASE.BUT THE SEVERITY OF TSARNAEV’SCRIMES PLACE HIM IN THAT NARROWCATEGORY OF CRIMINALS FOR WHOMDEATH IS A PROPORTIONALPUNISHMENT.ONE SURVIVOR TELLS THE GLOBE SHEIS SHOCKED AND SICKENED BY THEDECISION, SAYING PTSD IS NOWREARING ITS HEAD A